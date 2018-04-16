SYDNEY (AP) — Cash registers are working again at Woolworths Supermarkets in Australia.
The company says a large number of its stores experienced an outage for about 30 minutes Monday because of an update to its IT systems. Shoppers were left standing at checkout aisles.
The company says the system corrected itself and business resumed.
In a statement, Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci apologized to customers and employees for the inconvenience.
