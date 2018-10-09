JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated a University of Pennsylvania business school professor to be the next chief of Israel’s central bank.
Netanyahu said Tuesday that Amir Yaron is “the most qualified for the position of Bank of Israel governor” and is “considered one of the world’s experts in financial economics.”
Yaron, an Israeli national, is a professor of banking and finance who has taught at the Wharton School since 2009.
Outgoing Bank of Israel Governor Karnit Flug issued a statement saying she looked forward to helping Yaron with the transition.
Most Read Business Stories
- Construction boom means lots of empty apartments, even some cheaper rents
- JCPenney closing Northgate Mall store in 2019
- Facebook was hacked. Here are 3 things you should do now.
- Beware the viral Facebook hoax that's tricking people into thinking their account was hacked
- As sales plunge, King County home inventory has biggest jump on record
Flug announced in July that she would not seek another five-year term. Her term ends in November.