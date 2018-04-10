REIDSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — An Israeli-based manufacturer of wet wipes and feminine hygiene products wants to more than double its employment in one North Carolina community.

Albaad Holdings plans to create 300 jobs by 2022 in Reidsville, located 95 miles (155 kilometers) northwest of Raleigh. That’s on top of 225 people already manufacturing wipes and operating a distribution center there. A state Commerce Department document says the new facility would produce pads and panty liners and handle some current distribution duties.

A state committee approved proposed state incentives Tuesday that could reach $3.7 million if Albaad meets job and investment thresholds. Average salaries for the new jobs are around $38,000. Gov. Roy Cooper planned an announcement later Tuesday at Albaad’s current Reidsville location.

The company also considered expanding in Kentucky and Rhode Island.