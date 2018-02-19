JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli energy company Delek Drilling has announced a $15 billion deal to supply natural gas to Egypt.
Delek and its U.S. partner, Noble Energy, signed a deal Monday to sell a total of 64 billion cubic meters of gas over a 10-year period to Egyptian company Dolphinus Holdings.
Yossi Abu, chief executive of Delek Drilling, said in an interview that the deal is the largest-ever export agreement for Israel’s nascent natural gas industry. He called it “great news” for both countries.
He says he expects most of the gas to be used for Egypt’s domestic market. But he says it could help pave the way toward turning Egypt into an export hub for Israeli gas.
The gas is expected to start flowing next year.