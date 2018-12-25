JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli technology company says its anti-drone system is drawing major interest after rogue unmanned aircraft sowed chaos at London’s Gatwick Airport last week.
The Israeli company Skylock is among a growing industry specializing in detecting and downing intruder drones by “jamming” them, or disrupting their frequencies.
The company said Tuesday it saw a 40 percent spike in inquiries into its product since the Gatwick episode.
Product manager Asaf Lebovitz said the company, which emerged to target militant drone use in Syria, has shifted focus to commercial applications and has been approached by airports in North America and Europe.
Most Read Business Stories
- Trump: 'Nothing new on the shutdown' on Day 3 of closure WATCH
- Why are Seattle-area home prices falling now? Sorting out the myths and the facts | Mike Rosenberg
- Don't panic: What to watch in this turbulent week on Wall Street | Jon Talton
- Japan stocks plunge, other Asia markets fall after US losses VIEW
- Is Elon Musk’s tunnel vision the right way to fix traffic?
Noam Milstein, drone operations chief for Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority, said such systems are “obviously becoming crucial to prevent drone incursions from those who don’t care about the regulations in place.”