JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it has been accepted as a member in a global money laundering and terrorism financing watchdog group.
The Financial Action Task Force is an intergovernmental group of some 35 countries based in Paris that sets international standards on terror financing and money laundering.
Israel says Monday that its acceptance into the group will allow it to take an active role in global policy-making on the issues.
In a statement, the FATF said Israel’s “experience and perspective will make a valuable contribution to our work to prevent the misuse of the financial system.”
Most Read Business Stories
- Big switch in Seattle homebuying: from most to fewest bidding wars in the country
- Seattle-area home prices drop again — down 11 percent in last six months
- King County family makes 'pretty decent money' but lives paycheck to paycheck. Here's the advice they got. | Money Makeover
- Costco tightens standards for antibiotics use by meat producers
- Proposed H-1B rule change would benefit advanced degree holders
The group has in the past given Israel’s archenemy Iran ultimatums over terrorism funding, warning of deeper economic isolation if it doesn’t comply.