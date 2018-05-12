GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials say a significant portion of Island Lake State Recreation Area will be restored under a deal to eventually clean up a former mining site.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the update comes after a 10-year mineral lease was recently signed with Spring Mill Reclamation LLC. The DNR says Spring Mill will mine aggregate from the site and the parkland will be restored to largely become prairie.

The reclamation project involves a 540-acre (218-hectare) former gravel mine in Livingston County’s Green Oak Township. The DNR also will get about $10 million in royalty payments for the Michigan State Parks Endowment Fund.

As part of the transaction, the DNR will acquire a 155-acre (63-hectare) parcel that will expand Pinckney Recreation Area in Washtenaw County.