BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s Oil Ministry says Iraq has resumed exports from its oil fields around Kirkuk, one year after the city was seized by federal forces from the autonomous Kurdish administration in the north of the country.
Ministry spokesman Assem Jihad says an agreement was reached with the Kurdish Regional Government to export 50,000 to 100,000 barrels of oil per day, beginning Friday, through a pipeline that runs through Kurdish territory to Turkey.
Exports were halted in October 2017 after federal forces took control of the disputed city, costing the KRG millions of dollars in income as the two sides haggled over revenues and pipeline fees. The Turkey pipeline is the only one available to Kirkuk for exports.
Jihad said the federal government would collect the revenue from the renewed sales.
