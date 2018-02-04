TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — In a story Feb. 4 about the Iran nuclear deal, The Associated Press reported erroneously that President Donald Trump re-certified the agreement in January. Trump did not re-certify the deal, but extended sanctions waivers, and said he would not do so again the next time they come up for renewal, in May, unless his concerns are addressed.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Iran says Trump’s hostility to nuclear deal scares investors

Iran says President Donald Trump’s hostility to the 2015 nuclear deal is dampening foreign investment in the energy sector despite the lifting of sanctions

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says President Donald Trump’s hostility to the 2015 nuclear deal is dampening foreign investment in the energy sector despite the lifting of sanctions.

Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh told reporters on Sunday that the uncertainty over the future of the agreement, which Trump has repeatedly threatened to scrap, is scaring off potential investors.

Trump extended sanctions waivers in January but said he would not do so again when they come up for renewal in May unless his concerns are addressed.

Iran hopes to attract more than $150 billion to rebuild its energy industry after years of sanctions. Last year it signed a $5 billion gas deal with France’s Total SA and a Chinese oil company to develop a massive offshore gas field.