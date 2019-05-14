NEW DELHI (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has met with his Indian counterpart in New Delhi, days after India decided to follow U.S. restrictions on buying Iranian oil.

India’s foreign ministry says Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif held discussions with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday on issues of mutual interest, including the evolving situation in Afghanistan. It didn’t give any details.

Iran is the third-largest oil supplier for India after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. India bought 23.6 million tons of Iranian oil in the financial year ending in March 2019.

India says it will buy crude oil from other major oil producing countries to protect its interests.

Washington has renewed sanctions to eliminate all Iranian oil revenue, which it says funds destabilizing activity throughout the Middle East and beyond.