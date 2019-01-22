TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry has denounced as “hasty and incorrect” a German ban on Iran’s Mahan Air from landing in the country.
The official IRNA news agency Tuesday quoted Bahram Ghasemi, ministry spokesman, as saying the ban on the airline was in defiance of “mutual relations” between the two countries.
Mahan Air is on a U.S. sanctions list and Germany said Monday it banned the airline from landing in the country immediately, citing security concerns and the airline’s involvement in Syria.
Ghasemi expressed hope that Germany would revise the “hasty” decision.
The airline had several weekly flights between Tehran and German cities.