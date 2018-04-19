OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Court filings show that all the Younkers and Herberger’s stores in Nebraska and Iowa will be closed as part of their corporate owner’s sale to liquidators.

On Wednesday a judge approved the sale of Bon-Ton Stores Inc. to a joint venture of two liquidation firms and a group of company bondholders. Court records show the liquidation sales must be completed by Aug. 31.

Bon-Ton was operating 260 stores in 24 states, largely in the Northeast and Midwest, when it filed for bankruptcy in January. Analysts say that the 160-year-old company, like several other brick-and-mortar retailers in recent years, couldn’t survive the shift toward e-commerce.