IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa agency that promotes affordable housing has suspended the use of credit cards that were issued to employees outside the state’s normal program.

The move by the Iowa Finance Authority comes as the agency faces multiple investigations into allegations of sexual harassment and questionable financial practices by its former director, Dave Jamison.

Documents released under the open records law show that 21 employees of the agency had been issued Visa credit cards through Wells Fargo to cover travel, meeting and other expenses.

The agency’s board last week authorized an outside firm to review its budgeting and financial practices, including credit card spending. The state auditor is also investigating.

Interim director Carolann Jensen said Wednesday that she doesn’t know why the cards were issued outside the state’s purchasing card program, which uses U.S. Bank.