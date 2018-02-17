The withdrawal of $6.3 billion in the week ended Feb. 14 marked the fifth consecutive week of outflows, bringing the total over that period to more than $15 billion.

Investors withdrew $6.3 billion from U.S. high-yield junk-bond funds in the week ended Feb. 14, the second-biggest amount ever, as concern mounted that equity-market volatility was spreading.

The week marked the fifth consecutive week of outflows, bringing the total over that period to more than $15 billion, according to Lipper Fund Flows data, which include exchange-traded and mutual funds. That’s the longest consecutive period on record and the biggest weekly outflow since $7.06 billion was withdrawn in August 2014.

The outflows follow the junk-bond market’s worst losses since the oil slump two years ago. A slight gain for the bonds this week — high-yield was up less than 0.1 percent through Wednesday as equity markets and oil rallied — hasn’t stopped investors from pulling their money.

“The narrative is really becoming more about inflation and rate risk creeping into the broad markets,” said Henry Peabody, a money manager at Eaton Vance. “Investors are likely to hit the silk fairly quickly.”

Equity investors have been on a roller-coaster ride this year amid rising concern that inflation will force interest rates higher. The S&P 500 tumbled more than 10 percent from its Jan. 26 high through Feb. 8 to meet the accepted definition of a market correction, erasing its gain for the year. Treasury yields have been climbing, reaching their highest level on Thursday since January 2014.

“It’s hard to think of elevated volatility in both rates and equity not eventually seeping into credit,” Peabody said. “Investors are waiting for the markets to settle down.”