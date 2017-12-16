For investors who stuck around and rode through the worst of the market, the ensuing bull market has made it easy to forget. Portfolios climbed back out of the hole they fell into.

It has been so long since Americans last suffered through a bear market that they can’t remember how it felt to go through such financial pain, and they’re uncertain how that downturn — the financial crisis of 2007-08 — actually affected their finances.

And yet, a large group of those investors are still letting that downturn affect their financial lives and futures.

That is the stunning dichotomy of a recent survey from the Hartford Funds, which found that many Americans don’t believe the financial crisis had any impact on their life, and yet — a decade after the last big recession — they still don’t trust the stock market.

For the 40 percent of respondents in the Hartford Funds study who said the crisis had no impact in their life — and for everyone else who may not remember the depths of despair they likely were feeling — here’s a refresher: The Dow Jones industrial average peaked in October 2007 north of 14,000, before entering a bear market that saw it decline all the way to 6,600 by March of 2009.

Along the way, the housing bubble — fueled by subprime and predatory lending practices — burst; major financial players like Lehman Brothers were wiped out.

The Dow is now approaching 25,000; it feels like every downturn is a chance to “buy the dip.”

The financial crisis was no “dip,” however, and investors were fortunate to recover so quickly because it had the potential to be a generational event that left families struggling for decades.

That should at least leave some lingering sense of danger, a feeling that the market can take wealth away from you at least as quickly as it builds you up.

Right now, according to the Hartford Funds study, it seems like people are disconnected from their senses, and maybe from reality.

While you can find a few people calling for another event of that magnitude — most recently, noted bear Harry Dent Jr. in his book “Zero Hour” calling for the Dow to fall below its crisis levels from a decade ago — the reality is that most experts are not calling for any sort of dire event to occur any time soon.

In fact, it’s hard to get a chief market-strategist type to say they expect a downturn of 10 percent or more in 2018; if you push for when they see a more catastrophic market event, most seem to be looking at 2019 or beyond.

Mind you, the experts aren’t saying you will get the best returns from investing domestically, or that the immediate future will be as enriching as the recent past, but the smart money thinks it would take missiles or bombs flying somewhere to derail the economy and the stock market right now.

If that’s the case, it means investors should be making hay while the sun shines, investing aggressively — in terms of putting money to work rather than keeping it on the sidelines — while taking a balanced and diversified approach to quell any nervousness.

Yet the Hartford study reported that 42 percent of investors are avoiding the market, and that 46 percent altered their spending and savings habits as a result of the last crisis.

“Americans are disconnected from the last crisis in that they don’t remember how it felt or how scary it was, and they don’t remember the impact it had,” said John Diehl, senior vice president of strategic markets at Hartford Funds. “And yet, if you can’t remember how a crisis felt, then you should be ready to invest now — when things have been so good for so long — but a lot of people can’t. … That means they are getting the worst of both worlds, because they’re not taking advantage of good times and they’re not preparing for bad times that will happen again someday.”

In fact, nearly half of the survey respondents said they are taking a wait-and-see approach to the potential for a market downturn or the next recession.

“Wait-and-see” is investor speak for “I’ll wait until it’s broke before I fix it.”

The trick is making sure you’re not going to be broke, and most investors have a horrible time recognizing trouble before it hits them. Instead, they tend to wake up and panic when they realize they are in the middle of something bad.

That’s the irony of forgetting the downturn of a decade ago; while there were visible danger signs, most investors were blindsided by it, and it was good fortune — and not investment skill — that allowed them to bounce back and forget the pain.

This is a case where those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it, and while there won’t be another financial crisis any time soon, there will come a point when investors will be justifiably nervous and scared, where they will exacerbate the damage that the market does to their portfolio by getting panicky at the wrong time.

Said Diehl: “It’s a different time with different conditions, but it is the same stock market, and there will be another downturn at some point. … You have to prepare for that and invest with your eyes open, and a lot of people don’t seem to be doing that.”