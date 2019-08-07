Lufthansa will launch a new nonstop service from Seattle to Munich next summer, the Port of Seattle said Wednesday. The German airline already offers a nonstop to Frankfurt.

The Bavarian city, the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport’s 29th international destination, is the headquarters of German companies BMW and Siemens, as well as Microsoft’s German operations.

Flights will begin in June 2020, running six days a week using an Airbus A350-900, the port said.