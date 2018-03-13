NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Qualcomm Inc., down $3.11 to $59.70
President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom’s effort to buy the rival chipmaker, citing national security concerns.
Intel Corp., up 26 cents to $51.78
The chipmaker won’t have to compete with a combined Broadcom and Qualcomm or make a deal of its own in response.
DSW Inc., up $2.10 to $21.70
The shoe retailer posted a bigger quarterly profit than analysts expected.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up 32 cents to $32.88
The sporting goods chain reported disappointing sales over the holidays.
Myriad Genetics Inc., down $4.01 to $29.01
The molecular diagnostic company said the federal government is investigating potential false claims it made in billing Medicare and Medicaid.
DaVita Inc., down $2.07 to $70.19
The kidney dialysis provider said the Federal Trade Commission wants more information as it reviews UnitedHealth’s purchase of DaVita.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 12 cents to $11.64
The company said a cybersecurity company found several major security flaws in four of AMD’s processors.
Tilly’s Inc., down $2.51 to $11.83
The clothing retailer’s profit and sales fell short of Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter.