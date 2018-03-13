NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Qualcomm Inc., down $3.11 to $59.70

President Donald Trump blocked Broadcom’s effort to buy the rival chipmaker, citing national security concerns.

Intel Corp., up 26 cents to $51.78

The chipmaker won’t have to compete with a combined Broadcom and Qualcomm or make a deal of its own in response.

DSW Inc., up $2.10 to $21.70

The shoe retailer posted a bigger quarterly profit than analysts expected.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., up 32 cents to $32.88

The sporting goods chain reported disappointing sales over the holidays.

Myriad Genetics Inc., down $4.01 to $29.01

The molecular diagnostic company said the federal government is investigating potential false claims it made in billing Medicare and Medicaid.

DaVita Inc., down $2.07 to $70.19

The kidney dialysis provider said the Federal Trade Commission wants more information as it reviews UnitedHealth’s purchase of DaVita.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 12 cents to $11.64

The company said a cybersecurity company found several major security flaws in four of AMD’s processors.

Tilly’s Inc., down $2.51 to $11.83

The clothing retailer’s profit and sales fell short of Wall Street expectations in the fourth quarter.