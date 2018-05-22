INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthem says it will remain headquartered in Indianapolis, ending speculation about the health insurer’s future in the city where it was founded nearly 75 years ago.

President and CEO Gail K. Boudreaux announced Tuesday that Anthem will spend about $20 million to renovate its operations center near downtown Indianapolis into a new headquarters “that reflects our proud history.”

The new headquarters will house more than 2,600 employees, some of whom now work in its longtime headquarters on downtown Indianapolis’ Monument Circle.

Anthem announced in January that it would vacate that space and consolidate those offices with its nearby operations center.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports Anthem’s silence on whether that consolidation would be permanent spurred speculation it might move its headquarters to a new office tower it’s building in Atlanta.

___

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com