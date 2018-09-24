Insurance technology company Vertafore said Bothell employees were offered jobs in its Denver office.

Insurance software company Vertafore is closing its Bothell office, more than a year after the company relocated its headquarters to Denver.

About 50 people will be laid off as part of the closure, according to a filing with the state’s employment agency. A Vertafore spokeswoman said all employees were offered jobs in the Denver office.

“We have decided we can best serve customers by centralizing the work currently being done in part by our team in Bothell at our Denver office,” a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Last year, Vertafore laid off 120 employees in Washington after being sold to two investment firms the prior year.

Vertafore’s technology helps insurance agents keep track of customers.