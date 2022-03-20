Nearly a year after a bankruptcy trustee told a federal judge that Allrise Capital represented the best chance for about 140 workers to get their jobs back at a paper mill in Usk, Pend Oreille County, the California-based company that owns it hasn’t produced a single roll of newsprint.

Rather than refitting the factory to make cardboard and rehiring the workers as advertised, the venture capitalists instead crave as much cheap electricity as they can get for a different kind of venture.

Allrise Capital, and its CEO, Ruslan Zinurov, have partnered with a major Chinese tech company, Bitmain, to convert the town of about 1,200 people into what they foresee will be the cryptocurrency mining capital of the nation.

“This is an American company called Allrise that has partnered with a Chinese company, the biggest name in bitcoin mining, and they are trying to invest in America,” former plant manager Todd Behrend said. “This is a great story about bringing Chinese jobs to the United States.”

Allrise has secured initial approval for 100 megawatts of power from the Bonneville Power Administration for what was the Ponderay Newsprint site. Allrise last year outbid the Kalispel Tribe at a bankruptcy auction for $18.1 million.

But Allrise, based in Irvine, Calif., has sought preliminary approval from the BPA for up to 600 megawatts, said Behrend, who has been hired by Zinurov as general manager for the newly formed cryptocurrency-mining company, Merkle Standard. Those megawatts sold by the federal agency would come largely from the region’s hydropower facilities.

Advertising

Last month, Zinurov told the cryptocurrency publication Cointelegraph that the partnership with Bitmain will “catapult our growth plan of building one of North America’s largest sustainable digital asset mining platforms.”

Deane Osterman, executive director of natural resources for the Kalispel Tribe, said its leaders don’t necessarily object to the cryptocurrency mining operation, but they want more information.

“We don’t understand, like most folks, the crypto-mining business,” Osterman said. “Who are these people? How are they going to do business? Everything is so rapidly changing in that space, it’s hard to get up to speed.”

About 90 shipping containers, the metal boxes used to move freight by ship or truck, have arrived, with more showing up daily. They are packed with Bitmain-designed electronics used for cryptocurrency mining, Behrend said.

The company eventually plans to bring in 143 of the “modular-data centers” that would operate on the first 100 megawatts. Instead of about 140 workers employed by the mill, Behrend said, the company expects to hire about 40 employees to manage cryptocurrency mining.

Everything is waiting for final approval of the power agreement with the local utility district and a conditional use permit from Pend Oreille County. Despite operating for about 30 years as a paper mill on the 972-acre property that includes 29 buildings, the land is still technically zoned residential.

Advertising

Hearing delayed

Pend Oreille County Commissioner John Gentle said that process has been slowed because the hearing examiner, who had been driving up one day a week from Spokane, has retired.

Gentle said the fact that the plant has remained zoned residential for the past three decades is a small indication of some of the land-use challenges his board faces.

As an elected leader, Gentle — who commuted to Spokane for two decades to run a landscaping business — said Pend Oreille County is not short on ideas, it’s just short on the money needed to fund them.

“As much as I’d love the jobs back, I don’t know that it does the county any good” to force a company “to limp along into something that doesn’t pencil out,” he said.

The mill produced huge rolls of paper, called newsprint, that were used by Quebec-based Resolute Forest Products and five major U.S. newspaper publishers.

“That plant has kind of propped up this county for three decades,” Gentle said. “It was just a few years ago we were staring at the end of life for newsprint. We were in denial.”

Advertising

While Gentle says he understands the blockchain process, he said he has a lot to learn about mining for bitcoin. But he didn’t mention until asked in an interview that his wife, Kimberly Gentle, was hired four months ago by one of the biggest cryptocurrency mining companies in the world.

Kimberly Gentle is now vice president of energy development and site development for Northern Data, a company based in Frankfurt, Germany, that last year sold one of the largest cryptocurrency mining operations in America, which was based in Texas, for about $651 million.

While Northern Data does not have a contract with Allrise or Merkle Standard, it recently set up shop in Newport and is advertising for more employees.

In late November, when Allrise submitted its conditional use permit to operate the former newsprint mill as a cryptocurrency mining operation, Kimberly Gentle was in Stanton, Nebraska, lobbying for a $20 million “cloud-based computing” center on 40 acres near a Nebraska Public Power District substation.

Kimberly Gentle declined to comment last week when asked about her work for Northern Data.

John Gentle, the county commissioner, said it shouldn’t matter that his wife works for a major cryptocurrency mining company. He noted that the hearing examiner, not the county commissioners, will make the final decision on Allrise’s permit request.

Sponsored

Power struggle

The requests for power needed to convert Usk into a cryptocurrency destination keep changing.

Allrise officials initially sought approval for about 300 megawatts from the local utility, Pend Oreille County Public Utility District No. 1.

Since the PUD had provided an annual average of about 85 megawatts to the former plant, it needed approval from the Bonneville Power Administration for any extra power, said Colin Willenbrock, the PUD’s general manager.

Willenbrock said before the BPA could issue its decision on the 300 megawatts, which could have powered both the plant and cryptocurrency mining, Allrise “pivoted and said, ‘Just tell us how much can we do if it’s just crypto.’ “

The answer from BPA was 100 megawatts, he said.

The PUD has continued to review the contract to make sure that all of its other residential and business customers are not harmed by entering into a massive power arrangement with one entity, he said.

Steve Wright, 64, recently retired as general manager of Chelan County PUD. Before that, he served 12 years as CEO for the BPA.

Advertising

Wright said the power contemplated by Allrise, up to 600 megawatts, “is a massive amount of electricity.”

The 600 megawatts could power two former Kaiser Aluminum Mead smelters operating at full capacity, he said.

“It would be the largest industrial loads in the Northwest,'” he said, “and the largest industrial loads since the aluminum industry left the Northwest.”

What is Allrise Capital?

Behrend said Zinurov, the Allrise Capital CEO, was born in Russia before becoming a U.S. citizen.

According to his profile on LinkedIn, Zinurov graduated with an MBA in finance from the University of California, Berkeley, after obtaining his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Before becoming CEO of Allrise, he worked with Barclay’s Investment Banking in the Silicon Valley, according to his online biography.

Allrise was founded in 2016 by Vladimir Evseev as Allrise Financial Group, before a 2019 name change.

Advertising

According to published accounts, Zinurov in 2020 purchased the soccer stadium and home of the Chernomorets soccer team in Odessa, Ukraine. He reportedly paid between $5 million and $7.29 million for a facility that previously had been valued for about $40 million.

Behrend, the former plant manger, said the stadium and paper mill are examples of properties that Allrise targets.

Allrise “finds distressed assets that they feel like they can stabilize and return them to profitability,” he said. “They either retain or sell them. They do some of each.”

Gentle, the county commissioner, said he is not concerned about doing business with a California businessman who signed an agreement with a Chinese-based technology company to take over the former Ponderay Newsprint.

“Nobody knows a lot about bitcoin or digital currencies in general,” Gentle said. “The communication, for my part, has been solid. I feel like they have tried to be transparent.

“Until they give me a reason not to trust them,” he continued, “it’s out of my headlights.”