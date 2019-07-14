NEW YORK (AP) — Police and court records and victim accounts in the Jeffrey Epstein case describe a sex-trafficking ring designed to protect Epstein from investigators.

The jet-setting financier is due in court Monday on a bail hearing on federal charges in New York that accuse him of overseeing an operation that recruited vulnerable teenage girls for sex. He has pleaded not guilty.

The case against Epstein could hinge on testimony from some of his longtime employees. They’re not charged but they are accused of recruiting underage girls for him and making the arrangements for them to give him massages that led to sex acts.

The allegations describe encounters with girls brought to Epstein’s mansions in Manhattan and Palm Beach, Florida, along with his New Mexico ranch and his private Caribbean island.