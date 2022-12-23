The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure is showing signs of moderating after months of rapid price increases, and a closely watched gauge of consumer spending slowed last month, a sign that the economy may have less steam as it heads into 2023.

The personal consumption expenditures price index climbed 5.5% in November from a year earlier, a slowdown from 6.1% in the previous reading. Stripped of volatile food and fuel costs, a so-called core price measure climbed 4.7%, down from 5% in the previous reading. Both figures were roughly in line with economist forecasts.

Although inflation is slowing, it still has a long way to go to return to a more normal pace. The Fed has raised interest rates at the fastest clip in decades this year as it has tried to temper consumer and business demand, hoping to force price increases to moderate. Those rate increases are now trickling through the economy, slowing the housing market, cooling demand for new business investments and potentially weakening the labor market.

But it remains to be seen just how much the Fed’s policy changes will slow down the overall economy. So far, spending and hiring have both been relatively resilient — which has left policymakers and economists alike closely watching each new data report, like the one released Friday, for any hint at how consumers are faring.

“Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth and some softening of labor market conditions,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at his final news conference of the year.

The economic figures Friday showed that consumer spending slowed in November, climbing just 0.1% from October, less than the 0.2% economists had forecast. But spending in October was revised up slightly, and posted a robust 0.9% increase — evidence that it is still hard to get a handle on the trajectory for consumption.

Those figures do not account for inflation. Adjusted for price increases, spending did not grow at all.

And under the surface, the data pointed to a continued shift in what Americans are buying: Spending on services continues to grow, even as people buy fewer goods, like furniture and clothing.

Even if they are not yet conclusive, signs of cooling consumer demand are likely to be welcome news for officials at the Fed. The economy slowed notably in 2022 from its rapid expansion in 2021, but policymakers at the Fed believe that it needs to remain weaker than usual through next year to get inflation back down to the 2% that they shoot for on average over time.

That’s because rapid inflation — which began as pandemic-induced supply shortages collided with strong consumer demand — has become more stubborn over time. It now spans a variety of service categories, from dentist visits to meals out at restaurants. Those sorts of price gains tend to be fueled by increasing wages, and can take time to stamp out.

“The low-hanging fruit is working out: Energy components and supply chain issues are coming off,” Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities, said of the recent cooling in inflation. But services inflation, she said, is likely to be a more intractable problem.

“They still talk about inflation as public enemy No. 1, but the narrative around inflation has moved to wages and the labor market,” Misra said.

The Fed is hoping that weighing down the broader economy will help to bring demand for workers back into balance with the supply of available employees. As conditions moderate, policymakers think, pay gains will slow and inflation will be able to return fully to normal, paving the way for more sustainable growth in the future.

“Looking ahead, we expect a deceleration in household spending as the Fed hikes rates further in 2023,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in response to the data released Friday.

But nailing that landing is sure to be difficult. Officials will have to guess just how high interest rates need to go — and how long they need to stay there — to slow the economy and price increases sufficiently. That is an inexact science, and there is a risk that officials will cause a painful recession as they try to slow down the economy.

As a result, Fed officials this month began to move rates at a more gradual pace, and have hinted that they could stop raising them altogether at some point in 2023. That will give them time to see how their policy changes so far are playing through the economy.

“It’s now not so important how fast we go. It’s far more important to think, ‘What is the ultimate level?’ ” Powell said at his latest news conference. “And then it’s — at a certain point, the question will become, ‘How long do we remain restrictive?’”

But as the Fed’s policy changes play out, many economists expect that the economy will lose momentum and eventually contract next year.

Analysts at Capital Economics “continue to expect a mild recession next year,” Andrew Hunter, the firm’s senior U.S. economist, wrote in a research note Friday. He noted that consumption is pulling back and business investment is likely to “weaken more markedly next year as the full impact of the Fed’s aggressive tightening this year feeds through.”