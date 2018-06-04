GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (AP) — Industrial supplier Fastenal will build an $11.5 million distribution center in Mississippi, hiring 60 workers.
Minnesota-based Fastenal announced plans Monday for the Gluckstadt warehouse, saying it will open by fall 2019. The company will own the 129,000 square-foot (12,000 sq.-meter) warehouse.
CEO Dan Florness says Fastenal’s 15th North American distribution center will strengthen its network.
Spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the Mississippi Development Authority will give Fastenal $350,000 for site preparation and $150,000 for infrastructure. The Madison County Economic Development Authority is providing $115,000 for infrastructure.
Craft says Madison County will grant property tax breaks, but projected value is unavailable.
Craft says Fastenal will pay workers $85,000 yearly on average. Fastenal will qualify for incentives rebating some worker income taxes to the company. Fastenal could get $2 million over 10 years.