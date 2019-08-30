NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian economic growth slumped to a six-year low of 5% in the April-June quarter because of a sharp deceleration in manufacturing output and subdued activity in farming and construction, a government report showed Friday.

Chief Economic Adviser K.V. Subramanian also attributed the slowdown to global trade tensions. The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation released the data.

The sale of new cars has also dipped 20%, raising fears of a deep slowdown.

Subramanian said the government is taking various steps to boost economic expansion.

India’s central bank said reviving consumption and private investment would require greater spending on infrastructure and structural changes, including labor law, taxation and legal reforms.

India’s GDP growth averaged 7.7% from 2014 to 2018. The economy began losing momentum after expanding 8% in the April-June quarter last year.

Advertising

The previous low GDP growth was 4.3% in the January-March quarter in 2013.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merger of 10 state-run banks into four and promised a recapitalization of funds to improve lending to businesses.

The government on Wednesday announced a liberalization of foreign direct investment in domestic manufacturing, coal mining and digital media to infuse capital into the economy.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the data was released by the Ministry of Statistics, not the Finance Ministry.