NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank has raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 6.5 percent, saying that global growth has become uneven and risks to the outlook have increased with rising trade tensions.
The second interest hike since January 2014 was announced by the Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday. It says the retail inflation has risen to 5 percent in June from 4.9 percent in May, driven by an uptick in fuel prices.
The interest rate is what the federal bank charges on lending to commercial banks. The increase is expected to hit borrowers as banks usually pass on the burden to them.
It projected India’s GDP growth for 2018-19 at 7.4 percent. India’s financial year runs from April to March.
Most Read Business Stories
- Seattle-area home prices this spring rose at fastest rate since 2006 bubble
- Alaska Air faces backlash after gay couple forced to give up seats
- Starbucks opens first Princi bakery in Seattle
- Nation's housing market may be headed for biggest slowdown in years
- Tensions build between 7-Eleven and its store owners