INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s largest beer distributor is laying off 100 workers after losing a contract with a major supplier.
Monarch Beverage Co. expects the job cuts to occur by Sept. 1, when the Indianapolis wholesaler will pull out of the wine business by closing its $67 million-a-year wine distribution business.
The Indianapolis Star reports the losses are a casualty of Monarch’s long-running feud with state officials and liquor wholesalers over what types of products it can sell.
Company chief executive Phil Terry says state rules forbid it from selling hard liquor at a time when many wine companies are also producing liquor products.
Most Read Business Stories
- Alaska Air slows growth plans, reroutes some planes to balance spending and competitive pressures
- Silicon Valley cities, San Francisco look at a head tax like Seattle’s
- In fight over Bombardier CSeries, Boeing loses friends as well as tariff case
- Keep on trucking: The industry's booming and that's good for Paccar | Jon Talton
- Watch: Time-lapse video shows Amazon's Spheres being pieced together from start to finish
Monarch’s top wine supplier, California-based E&J Gallo Winery, notified Monarch in March that it’s ending its ties with Monarch because it can’t distribute its growing portfolio of liquor products.
___
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com