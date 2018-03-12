INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate has edged lower to 3.3 percent in January, continuing a decline in the state that was seen starting in November.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Monday that the state’s unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point from the December rate. The state’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 4.1 percent.

With the exception of October 2014, when it was equal to the national rate, the state’s unemployment rate has been below the U.S. rate for more than four years.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of nearly 7,300 over the previous month, which was a result of about 4,100 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a nearly 3,200 decrease in residents employed. Indiana’s total labor force is 3.3 million.