INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate has edged lower to 3.2 percent in February, continuing a decline in the state that was seen starting in November.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday that the state’s unemployment rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point from the January rate. The state’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 4.1 percent.

With the exception of October 2014, when it was equal to the national rate, the state’s unemployment rate has been below the U.S. rate for more than four years.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of nearly 2,500 over the previous month, which was a result of about 2,250 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a more than 4,700 increase in residents employed. Indiana’s total labor force is 3.3 million.