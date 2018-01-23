INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate has fallen to 3.4 percent in December, continuing a decline in the state that was seen a month earlier.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Tuesday that the state’s unemployment rate decreased three-tenths of a percentage point from the November rate. The state’s unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 4.1 percent.

With the exception of October 2014, when it was equal to the national rate, the state’s unemployment rate has been below the U.S. rate for more than four years.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of about 14,200 over the previous month, which was a result of about 10,700 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a roughly 3,500 decrease in residents employed. Indiana’s total labor force is 3.3 million.