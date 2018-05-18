INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate was flat in April from March, marking a second consecutive month of no change.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the rate was 3.2 percent. The two steady months follow a decline in Indiana that was seen starting in November.

The state’s rate remained below the national rate of 3.9 percent. With the exception of October 2014, when it was equal to the national rate, the state’s unemployment rate has been below the U.S. rate for more than four years.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of more than 11,600 over the previous month, which was a result of more than 700 unemployed residents no longer seeking employment and a more than 10,900 increase in residents employed. Indiana’s total labor force is 3.3 million.