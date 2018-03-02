ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — One of Indiana’s oldest enclosed shopping malls is closing its doors after more than a half-century of operation in the central Indiana city of Anderson.
The owners of Mounds Mall announced Thursday that the mall will be shuttered after its final day of operation on March 31.
The mall opened in 1965 and was the first fully enclosed mall owned by Melvin Simon & Associates.
The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the mall was Indiana’s second enclosed shopping center. Evansville’s Washington Square Mall, which opened in 1963, was the first.
Most Read Business Stories
- Pro-gun Georgia lawmakers punish Delta for crossing the NRA VIEW
- Lawsuit alleges Trident fish oil pills sold by Costco don’t deliver what’s promised
- Zillow’s Zestimate overvalued a Washington home by 700 percent in a case of algorithms gone wrong
- How much tax to withhold? IRS debuts new online calculator to help figure it
- Kroger’s Fred Meyer to stop selling guns to buyers under age 21
Mounds Mall is currently owned by the Cook family. Family spokesman Jonathan Cook tells The Herald Bulletin that simple economics dictated the closure decision.
—
This story has been corrected to show the Mounds Mall was Indiana’s second enclosed shopping mall, not the state’s first.