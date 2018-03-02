ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — One of Indiana’s oldest enclosed shopping malls is closing its doors after more than a half-century of operation in the central Indiana city of Anderson.

The owners of Mounds Mall announced Thursday that the mall will be shuttered after its final day of operation on March 31.

The mall opened in 1965 and was the first fully enclosed mall owned by Melvin Simon & Associates.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the mall was Indiana’s second enclosed shopping center. Evansville’s Washington Square Mall, which opened in 1963, was the first.

Mounds Mall is currently owned by the Cook family. Family spokesman Jonathan Cook tells The Herald Bulletin that simple economics dictated the closure decision.

This story has been corrected to show the Mounds Mall was Indiana’s second enclosed shopping mall, not the state’s first.