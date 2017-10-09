INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The new owner of consumer reviews company Angie’s List is putting its 25-building headquarters campus in downtown Indianapolis up for sale.
ANGI Homeservices Inc. announced its sale plans Monday. Golden, Colorado-based ANGI was formed by the melding of Angie’s List with new owner IAC/InterActiveCorp’s HomeAdvisor business.
Matt Waggoner of Chicago-based listing agent JLL says the company is planning to move the Angie’s List’s employees elsewhere in Indianapolis by mid-2018.
The Angie’s List-HomeAdvisor merger was announced in May. The workforce of Angie’s List has declined from about 2,200 employees in mid-2014 to some 1,000 now.
Angie’s List started developing its campus along Washington Street more than a decade ago, renovating an area of rundown aging storefront buildings that now includes a diner, fitness center and new conference center.