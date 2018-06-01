CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana utility is moving forward on plans to reduce its coal-fired power generating capacity.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Thursday was the last scheduled day of operation for coal-fired generators at NIPSCO’s Bailly Generating Station near Chesterton.
NIPSCO spokesman Nick Meyer says employees gathered this week “to commemorate the fact that the facility has served more than 50 years, and the important role it played.”
Meyer says coal’s cost relative to natural gas, environmental policies and service reliability were factors in the decision to shut down the generators.
Most Read Business Stories
- Costco boosting hourly wages for 130,000 U.S. employees
- Seattle real-estate startup, which aims to make everyone a cash buyer, raises $17 million
- Flight line mechanics at Boeing South Carolina vote to join the Machinists union
- Sears closing Tacoma Mall store, scores of others as sales plunge
- Amazon draws praise, protests at annual shareholders meeting
Bailly will continue to house equipment to ensure transmission of continuous voltage and a gas-fired unit for high-demand periods. NIPSCO said in 2016 it planned to retire about half of its coal-fired power generating capacity by the end of 2023.
___
Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com