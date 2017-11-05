INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Pacers Sports & Entertainment generated record revenue this year from its management of Banks Life Fieldhouse.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the company ended its fiscal year on June 30 with $13.2 million in revenue from non-Indiana Pacers and non-Indiana Fever events at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The company booked more than 500 events at the arena in 2017, with more than 175 events in the bowl area.

Company officials say the success was due to lucrative events the arena hosts, such as concerts, professional wrestling and college basketball games. The arena hosted 25 concerts in 2017, compared to 17 the year before.

The company has a $160 million deal with the city to manage the arena and keep the team in Indianapolis until 2024. The company runs the arena, books the shows and keeps the revenue.

___

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com