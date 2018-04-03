SWEDESBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Indiana-based Land O’Frost has purchased New Jersey-based Wellshire Farms for an undisclosed price, bringing together two of the leading family-owned meat companies.

Headquartered in Munster, Ind., Land O’Frost manufactures pre-sliced meats and specialty hot dogs and sausages. Wellshire Farms is based in Swedesboro, N.J., and was founded by Louis Colameco Jr. in 1996.

Colameco says the sale will expand the companies’ distribution and will provide new growth opportunities for employees. Colameco says Wellshire Farms’ exclusive agreement to sell its products in supermarket chain Whole Foods is still in place.

Land O’Frost CEO David Van Eekeren says there are currently no plans to shift production out of current Wellshire manufacturing locations.