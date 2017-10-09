INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents and supporters of wind turbines have given lawmakers an earful about whether Indiana needs tighter regulations on the big power-generating machines.

Members of the Legislature’s interim study committee on energy heard more than three hours of testimony Thursday from about a dozen people.

Wind turbine opponents told the panel that the towering wind-driven machines hurt adjacent property values. They called for more notice to residents about proposed wind farms.

Supporters testified that wind farms are both environmentally friendly and give a boost to local economies.

Legislation that would have imposed more regulations on wind farms failed to pass the Legislature last session.

But WISH-TV reports that the bill sponsored by Republican state Rep. John Saunders of Lewisville could come up again when lawmakers reconvene in January.

