INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Opponents and supporters of wind turbines have given lawmakers an earful about whether Indiana needs tighter regulations on the big power-generating machines.
Members of the Legislature’s interim study committee on energy heard more than three hours of testimony Thursday from about a dozen people.
Wind turbine opponents told the panel that the towering wind-driven machines hurt adjacent property values. They called for more notice to residents about proposed wind farms.
Supporters testified that wind farms are both environmentally friendly and give a boost to local economies.
Legislation that would have imposed more regulations on wind farms failed to pass the Legislature last session.
But WISH-TV reports that the bill sponsored by Republican state Rep. John Saunders of Lewisville could come up again when lawmakers reconvene in January.
