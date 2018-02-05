INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The legislator who leads the Indiana House utility committee is among the finalists for a seat on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission that oversees most of the state’s electricity and natural gas companies.

The governor’s office says Republican Rep. David Ober of Albion is among seven people who’ll be interviewed Tuesday by a committee that will pick three candidates from which Gov. Eric Holcomb will make a selection for the five-member commission.

Those interviews come after Ober announced last week he wouldn’t seek re-election to the northeastern Indiana seat he first won in 2012. Ober says he plans to complete this year’s legislative session unless he’s picked for the utility commission.

The new IURC member will replace commission chairman Jim Atterholt, who stepped down in January.