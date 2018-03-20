INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is leading a trade mission to Canada next week.

The three-day mission will include stops in Ottawa and the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. The trip will wrap up on March 27.

The Republican governor is slated to meet with the mayor of Montreal and the premier of Ontario. In addition to Canadian government officials, Holcomb is slated to meet with shipping industry leaders and aerospace industry officials.

The trip is Holcomb’s fourth trade mission since becoming governor in 2017. He has previously made trips to Japan, Europe and India.

He will be joined on the trip by First Lady Janet Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger, Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Ports of Indiana CEO Rich Cooper.