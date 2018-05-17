INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is leaving Friday for an economic development trip to Europe.

Holcomb’s office says he plans to meet with government, business and academic leaders in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and France.

Holcomb plans his Indiana return on the inaugural Delta Air Lines flight from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Indianapolis before delivering the Indianapolis 500 green flag to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The trip is Holcomb’s sixth international economic development trip as governor.

Holcomb will be joined on the trip by First Lady Janet Holcomb, Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger and others.