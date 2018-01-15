INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Vectren Energy North says the recent cold snap will cost its natural gas customers about 30 percent more than a year ago.

It said last week that extreme temperatures during the last half of December and the first half of January led it to deliver record volumes of gas. Vectren says average customers will see gas bills that are about 30 percent higher than for the same period a year ago.

Customers who need help managing gas costs should contact Vectren at 1-800-227-1376.

Another gas company also reported high usage. Citizens Energy Group in Indianapolis says it delivered a record amount of natural gas to its customers between Dec. 26 and Jan. 6. That broke a record set during the so-called polar vortex winter of 2013-2014.