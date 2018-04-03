ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A biotechnology company says it expects to restart later this year a defunct fish farm in eastern Indiana later and begin raising genetically engineered salmon.

Maynard, Massachusetts-based AquaBounty Technologies bought the farm near the Delaware County town of Albany in 2017. The (Muncie) Star Press reports the company’s new annual report says it anticipates its first harvest of commercial fish production from the site in late 2019.

AquaBounty plans to use the facility to produce its genetically engineered salmon, for which it received federal approval in 2015. The company projects growing up to 2.6 million pounds of fish a year at the Albany facility.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration spokeswoman Julia Putnam says AquaBounty must receive agency approval before it can produce the salmon at the Indiana facility.

