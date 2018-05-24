INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Convenience stores have found a way to offer cold beer to Indiana residents: by selling reusable bags that will chill beer and other beverages in 15 minutes.

The announcement on Thursday, ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, was the latest attempt by the Indiana Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Stores Association to combat liquor stores’ exclusive right to sell cold carry-out beer in Indiana.

Customers who make a one-time purchase of the bag get free ice from the store’s fountain machine on subsequent purchases.

Executive director of the association Scot Imus said there remains no public policy reason to allow liquor stores to sell cold beer but not grocery and convenience stores.

Lawmakers have allowed Sunday alcohol sales this year, but still sided with liquor stores on the cold beer matter.