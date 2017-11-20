LONDON (AP) — Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya has insisted that money laundering allegations against him are “baseless and fabricated.”

He spoke Monday while leaving a London courthouse after the latest stage of his fight to avoid extradition to his homeland.

The ex-chairman of United Spirits has repeatedly expressed his innocence, and did so again Monday. As reporters crowded around him he said: “Come to court and you’ll hear it all.”

Known for his flashy lifestyle and lavish parties attended by Bollywood stars, he once held investments in a liquor company, an airline, a Formula One team and an Indian Premier League cricket club.

When asked why he didn’t return home to fight the charges, the 61-year-old Mallya said “that’s none of your business.”

The extradition hearing is due to start on Dec 4.