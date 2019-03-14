ALPHONSE ISLAND, Seychelles (AP) — A British-led marine scientific mission off the Seychelles has succeeded in retrieving a key underwater drone from the sea bed, where it had fallen after its cable was cut two days ago.
The camera-carrying drone is a vital piece of equipment for the Nekton Mission scientists as they explore the Indian Ocean depths. Two recovery attempts on Wednesday failed.
Pilot Jimmy Boesen called Thursday’s success a welcome relief after two sleepless nights.
He says that “the mission is 50 percent not done if we didn’t get it done. So it’s a good one.”
Most Read Business Stories
- FAA grounds Boeing's 737 MAX, says doomed flights 'behaved very similarly'
- 737 MAX crashes make it the most troubled airliner debut in modern aviation
- 'Everybody feels it': Boeing workers react to second 737 crash
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- Pilots struggled against Boeing's 737 MAX control system on doomed Lion Air flight
The Associated Press is the only news agency working with British scientists from the Nekton research team on its deep-sea mission. AP video coverage will include the search for submerged mountain ranges and previously undiscovered marine life, a behind-the-scenes look at life on board and aerial footage.
The seven-week expedition is expected to run until April 19.