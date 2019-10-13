NEW DELHI (AP) — India says it has restored call facilities on post-paid cellphone connections in Indian-controlled Kashmir more than two months after it downgraded the region’s semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown.

The ban on more than 2 million prepaid mobile connections and internet services will continue.

The move to restore post-paid mobile services comes at a time when civil disobedience against India’s surprise move has continued despite authorities ending some restrictions.

Tensions in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety, have escalated since early August, when India downgraded the semi-autonomy of the region and imposed a strict lockdown by sending in tens of thousands of extra troops, detaining thousands of people and blocking mobile phones and internet services.