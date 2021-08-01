Washington’s life science companies are going public in record numbers, a trend that is also playing out nationally across the sector.
In the first half of 2021, nearly 50 U.S. biotech companies went public, raising nearly $9 billion, according to BioPharma Dive, a life sciences publication. That’s on track to break 2020’s IPO total of $15 billion, which already more than tripled 2019’s IPO total of $4.7 million.
Here is a glance at some of the state’s biotech IPOs in 2021 to date.
Sana Biotechnology
Core Business: Sana uses genetically modified cells as the basis for new medicines to treat patients. Many of the company’s leaders previously worked at Juno Therapeutics, a Seattle-based cancer immunotherapy company that was acquired in 2018 for $9 billion.
CEO: Steve Harr
IPO Date: February 2021
Funds Raised in IPO: $675 million
Market Capitalization: $3.2 billion
Headquarters: Seattle
Number of Employees: ~30
Impel NeuroPharma
Core Business: Impel focuses on neurological conditions, with late-stage clinical trials of treatments for migraines, autism and Parkinson’s disease.
CEO: Adrian Adams
IPO Date: April 2021
Funds Raised in IPO: $80 million
Market Capitalization: $310 million
Headquarters: Seattle
Number of Employees: 61
Nautilus Biotechnology
Core Business: Nautilus is building a machine that can count most of the different types of proteins in human tissue samples, potentially unlocking new therapeutics and diagnostic tools for medicine. CEO Sujal Patel previously built Seattle-based Isilon, a data services company acquired in 2010 for $2.6 billion.
CEO: Sujal Patel
IPO Date: June 2021
Funds Raised in IPO: $345 million
Market Capitalization: $991 million
Headquarters: Seattle and San Francisco Bay Area
Number of Employees: 100
Absci
Core Business: Absci uses artificial intelligence to find proteins that can be used as new drug candidates, and then uses synthetic biology to manufacture, test and analyze new drugs.
CEO: Sean McClain
IPO Date: July 2021
Funds Raised in IPO: $230 million
Market Capitalization: $2.5 billion
Headquarters: Vancouver, Washington
Number of Employees: 170
Lyell Immunopharma
Core Business: Lyell is developing technology to reprogram T cells in humans with the hope of curing patients with solid cancer tumors. Several company leaders previously worked at Juno Therapeutics.
CEO: Liz Homans
IPO Date: June 2021
Funds Raised in IPO: $425 million
Market Capitalization: $3.3 billion
Headquarters: San Francisco, with labs in Seattle and Bothell
Number of Employees: ~200
Icosavax
Core Business: Icosavax is developing vaccines with an initial focus on protecting against severe respiratory diseases, using computational biology and virus-like particles. Its technology was first developed at the University of Washington.
CEO: Adam Simpson
IPO Date: July 2021
Funds Raised in IPO: $182 million (expected)
Market Capitalization: $1.2 billion
Headquarters: Seattle
Number of Employees: 22
Eliem Therapeutics (IPO pending)
Core Business: Eliem is a pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. Its two leading drug candidates treat chronic pain, depression and seizures. Several company executives previously led Juno Therapeutics and Bothell-based Alder BioPharmaceuticals, which was acquired in 2019 for nearly $2 billion.
CEO: Bob Azelby
IPO Filing Date: July 2021
Targeted IPO Funds to be Raised: $80 million
Current Valuation: Undisclosed.
Headquarters: Seattle and Cambridge, United Kingdom
Number of Employees: 22
Market capitalization data as of July 29.
