Washington’s life science companies are going public in record numbers, a trend that is also playing out nationally across the sector.

In the first half of 2021, nearly 50 U.S. biotech companies went public, raising nearly $9 billion, according to BioPharma Dive, a life sciences publication. That’s on track to break 2020’s IPO total of $15 billion, which already more than tripled 2019’s IPO total of $4.7 million.

Here is a glance at some of the state’s biotech IPOs in 2021 to date.

Sana Biotechnology

Core Business: Sana uses genetically modified cells as the basis for new medicines to treat patients. Many of the company’s leaders previously worked at Juno Therapeutics, a Seattle-based cancer immunotherapy company that was acquired in 2018 for $9 billion.

CEO: Steve Harr

IPO Date: February 2021

Funds Raised in IPO: $675 million

Market Capitalization: $3.2 billion

Headquarters: Seattle

Number of Employees: ~30

Impel NeuroPharma

Core Business: Impel focuses on neurological conditions, with late-stage clinical trials of treatments for migraines, autism and Parkinson’s disease.

CEO: Adrian Adams

IPO Date: April 2021

Funds Raised in IPO: $80 million

Market Capitalization: $310 million

Headquarters: Seattle

Number of Employees: 61



Advertising

Nautilus Biotechnology

Core Business: Nautilus is building a machine that can count most of the different types of proteins in human tissue samples, potentially unlocking new therapeutics and diagnostic tools for medicine. CEO Sujal Patel previously built Seattle-based Isilon, a data services company acquired in 2010 for $2.6 billion.

CEO: Sujal Patel

IPO Date: June 2021

Funds Raised in IPO: $345 million

Market Capitalization: $991 million

Headquarters: Seattle and San Francisco Bay Area

Number of Employees: 100



Absci

Core Business: Absci uses artificial intelligence to find proteins that can be used as new drug candidates, and then uses synthetic biology to manufacture, test and analyze new drugs.

CEO: Sean McClain

IPO Date: July 2021

Funds Raised in IPO: $230 million

Market Capitalization: $2.5 billion

Headquarters: Vancouver, Washington

Number of Employees: 170



Lyell Immunopharma

Core Business: Lyell is developing technology to reprogram T cells in humans with the hope of curing patients with solid cancer tumors. Several company leaders previously worked at Juno Therapeutics.

CEO: Liz Homans

IPO Date: June 2021

Funds Raised in IPO: $425 million

Market Capitalization: $3.3 billion

Headquarters: San Francisco, with labs in Seattle and Bothell

Number of Employees: ~200

Icosavax

Core Business: Icosavax is developing vaccines with an initial focus on protecting against severe respiratory diseases, using computational biology and virus-like particles. Its technology was first developed at the University of Washington.

CEO: Adam Simpson

IPO Date: July 2021

Funds Raised in IPO: $182 million (expected)

Market Capitalization: $1.2 billion

Headquarters: Seattle

Number of Employees: 22



Eliem Therapeutics (IPO pending)

Core Business: Eliem is a pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. Its two leading drug candidates treat chronic pain, depression and seizures. Several company executives previously led Juno Therapeutics and Bothell-based Alder BioPharmaceuticals, which was acquired in 2019 for nearly $2 billion.

CEO: Bob Azelby

IPO Filing Date: July 2021

Targeted IPO Funds to be Raised: $80 million

Current Valuation: Undisclosed.

Headquarters: Seattle and Cambridge, United Kingdom

Number of Employees: 22



Market capitalization data as of July 29.