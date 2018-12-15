This week’s best quotes in business come from an ice-cream-shop owner, execs at Costco and Starbucks, a police captain and a Stanford professor

Seattle ice-cream-shop owner Molly Moon, noting that under a new law all workers in the state will get paid leave, not just those lucky enough to work at a company with generous benefits.

Shelley Correll, Stanford professor of sociology, on the criticism of Facebook exec Sheryl Sandberg, founder of the Lean In feminist organization.

Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti, on integrating the retailer’s e-commerce operation with its main warehouse-store business.

John Culver, Starbucks group president, on the expansion of delivery service in China from 150 stores to more than 2,000 in less than three months.

Jersey City, N.J., Police Capt. Jame Crecco, whose department teamed up with Amazon to plant dummy boxes on doorsteps to apprehend porch pirates.