On Nov. 30, 2020, Sean Hannity hosted Sidney Powell on his prime-time Fox News program. As she had in many other interviews around that time — on Fox and elsewhere in right-wing media — Powell, a former federal prosecutor, spun wild conspiracy theories about what she said was “corruption all across the country, in countless districts,” in a plot to steal reelection from the president, Donald Trump.

At the center of this imagined plot were machines from Dominion Voting Systems, which Powell claimed ran an algorithm that switched votes for Trump to votes for Joe Biden. Dominion machines, she insisted, were being used “to trash large batches of votes.”

Hannity interrupted her with a gentle question that had been circulating among election deniers, despite a lack of supporting proof: Why were Democrats silencing whistleblowers who could prove this fraud?

Did Hannity believe any of this?

“I did not believe it for one second.”

That was the answer Hannity gave, under oath, in a deposition in Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, according to information disclosed in a court hearing Wednesday. The hearing was called to address several issues that need to be resolved before the case heads for a jury trial, which the judge has scheduled to begin in April.

Hannity’s disclosure — along with others that emerged from court Wednesday about what Fox News executives and hosts really believed as their network became one of the loudest megaphones for lies about the 2020 election — is among the strongest evidence yet to emerge publicly that some Fox employees knew that what they were broadcasting was false.

The high legal standard of proof in defamation cases makes it difficult for a company such as Dominion to prevail against a media organization like Fox News. Dominion has to persuade a jury that people at Fox were, in effect, saying one thing in private while telling their audience exactly the opposite. And that requires showing a jury convincing evidence that speaks to the state of mind of those who were making the decisions at the network.

In Delaware Superior Court on Wednesday, Dominion’s lawyers argued that they had obtained ample evidence to make that case.

One lawyer for Dominion said that “not a single Fox witness” so far had produced anything supporting the various false claims about the company that were uttered repeatedly on the network. And in some cases, other high-profile hosts and senior executives echoed Hannity’s doubts about what Trump and his allies like Powell were saying, according to the Dominion lawyer, Stephen Shackelford.

This included Meade Cooper, who oversees prime-time programming for Fox News, and prime-time star Tucker Carlson, Shackelford said.

“Many of the highest-ranking Fox people have admitted under oath that they never believed the Dominion lies,” he said, naming Cooper and Carlson.

Shackelford described how Carlson had “tried to squirm out of it at his deposition” when asked about what he really believed.

Shackelford started to elaborate about what Carlson had said privately, telling the judge about the existence of text messages the host had sent in November and December of 2020. But the judge, Eric M. Davis, cut him off, leaving the specific contents of those texts unknown.

A spokesperson for Fox News had no immediate comment.

Another previously unknown detail emerged on Wednesday about what was going on inside the Fox universe in those frantic weeks after the election. A second lawyer representing Dominion, Justin Nelson, told Davis about evidence obtained by Dominion showing that an employee of Fox Corp., the parent company of Fox News, had tried to intervene with the White House to stop Powell. According to Nelson, that employee called the fraud claims “outlandish” and pressed Trump’s staff to get rid of Powell, who was advising the president on filing legal challenges to the results.

Nelson said that evidence cut straight to the heart of whether Fox Corp., which is controlled by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch, was also liable for defamation. Davis ruled in June that Dominion could sue the larger, highly profitable corporation, which includes the Fox network on basic television and a lucrative sports broadcasting division.

A spokesperson for Fox Corp. had no immediate comment.

Over the last several months, Dominion has been combing through mountains of private email and text messages from people at every level of Fox News and Fox Corp. — hosts like Hannity, senior executives and midlevel producers. A lawyer for Fox, Dan K. Webb, said Wednesday that the company had produced more than 52,000 documents for Dominion, with more to come.

During the hearing, the judge was asked to rule on several issues. One was whether a second voting company that is suing Fox for defamation, Smartmatic, could be given access to the documents Dominion had obtained for its case. Davis ruled in Fox’s favor, denying Smartmatic’s motion.

A second issue was whether certain evidence that Dominion has used against Fox in its court filings — including emails among Fox employees and a page from a deposition in which someone from Fox describes the journalistic processes of one of the network’s programs — should be made public.

Throughout the case, Fox has asked the court to keep almost everything in the case pertaining to its inner workings under seal. A third lawyer for Dominion, Davida Brook, argued Wednesday that the public had a fundamental right to see what it had filed with the court in the interest of fostering the openness that a democracy requires.

Davis disagreed, ruling that the evidence would stay under seal. But he admonished the lawyers that neither party in the case should be overly aggressive in trying to keep facts in the case confidential.

If, for instance, someone says something “not bright” — and therefore embarrassing — that wouldn’t be enough to keep that information under seal, Davis said.

“That’s too bad,” he said.