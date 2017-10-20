VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has sent a letter of condolences to Malta following the car bomb slaying of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
In a highly unusual gesture from the pope over the death of a private citizen, Francis said Friday he was praying for Caruna Galizia’s family and the Maltese people as a whole “at this difficult moment.”
He said he was “saddened by the tragic death.”
The overwhelmingly Catholic nation has been stunned by this week’s slaying.
Most Read Stories
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Boeing, reversing tide of cuts, rushes to bring back retirees as temps
- As Amazon’s deadline for HQ2 bids closes, speculation on winner heats up
- Midweek rain in Seattle area is just hint of what's to come, forecasters say
- As Confederate statues fall, this Washington town is creating a monument to its black founder VIEW
The letter of condolence was addressed to Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna, a longtime Vatican official before he was made a bishop in his native Malta in 2012.